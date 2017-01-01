www.kalb.com

AP

Texas man fatally shoots wife, teenager before killing self

A South Texas man shot and killed his wife and stepdaughter as they spoke with police late Friday evening. He then wounded another stepdaughter before killing himself.

Rapides Symphony Orchestra celebrates harmony in Cenla

The Rapides Symphony Orchestra continued their Season of Celebration on Sunday. This season is their 50th anniversary and the theme for each concert has been a different celebration.

President Trump releases statement about Executive Order

President Donald Trump released a statement on Sunday about his Executive Order concerning extreme vetting. He says "this is not a Muslim ban."

9 people detained at Texas airport released

Officials say nine people are being released after they were detained overnight at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in the wake of President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entry into the U.S.

Safety

Current Boil Advisories

AP

The Latest: Priebus defends swift action to bar refugees

National

Woman lives six days without lungs

ASH Powerlifting Invitational

WBB: USW vs. LSUA

Girls: Plainview vs. UA

AP

Police: Woman charged after throwing child on train tracks

National

Federal judge blocks President Trump's Immigration Order

National

The Latest: Source says foreign-born US residents can return

AP

New Braunfels traffic stop leads to human trafficking arrest

Forecast

Adam's Forecast: Spring like weather returning

National

Message in a bottle found more than 20 years later

National

Trump sets 5-year and lifetime lobbying ban for officials

Local

Spirits 5K benefits Manna House

AP

10 shot, injured in Tennessee at National Guard Armory

Health

Mississippi confirms first pediatric flu death of season

Crime

TX man who faked cancer, took $11K in aid, charged with theft

AP

1 dead, 2 injured in New Orleans shooting

Local

VFW conference underway in Alexandria

Local

Collaborative investigation results in nearly two million dollar drug bust

Local

Avoyelles Parish men cited for taking game fish illegally

