National

Tamron Hall exits NBC after learning she was losing 'Today'

NBC "Today" show host Tamron Hall is leaving the network after finding out that the team on the 9 a.m. hour of the morning show was being replaced by Megyn Kelly.

Self-driving cars are getting better

Humans are having to take the wheel less and less.

Deals on new cars could be on the way

New car sales should improve in the coming months with better weather, tax refunds and deals on new vehicles.

Texas votes to change science lessons challenging evolution

The Texas Board of Education has preliminarily voted to ease - but not completely eliminate - state high school science curriculum requirements that experts argued cast doubt on the theory of evolution.

Safety

Current Boil Advisories

International

Iran confirms missile test

National

Man praised for helping woman as fire consumed her house

Norovirus on the rise

Superbowl Ad: political statement?

Leesville Family Fun

Politics

Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as secretary of state

International

UK lawmakers back bill to trigger EU exit talks

Crime

Teen arrested for stabbing another teen in the chest

National

Guards taken hostage by inmates at Delaware prison

Crime

Four arrested in connection with Buckeye High School burglary

National

Hospitalized veteran pleads for help getting home

National

Hunters help resuscitate children poisoned by carbon monoxide

Politics

Trump eyes Senate 'nuclear' option on nominee

Crime

5 children test positive for drugs; parents arrested

Politics

President Trump’s immigration order implements portions of Sarah’s Law

Politics

Senate panel approves Mnuchin as Treasury secretary

State

DA charges girlfriend of man killed by Louisiana deputies

National

Falcons star receiver wears bracelet in memory of teen

National

US businesses add 246,000 jobs, most in 7 months

Forecast

Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier's morning weather updates

