Possible tornado hits Natchez and Pointe Place communities in Natchitoches Parish

Around 6:00 p.m., deputies assigned to the Natchitoces Parish Sheriff's Office and Natchez Police Department discovered damages to residences on La. Hwy 494 in Natchez, and across Cane River Lake on Patrick Road in Point Place south of Natchitoches.

Adam's Forecast: Drier Weather Returns

Meteorologist Adam Burniston discusses damages done by today's severe weather that swept through north central Louisiana. Also he details some dry weather finally returning to the forecast.

Homeless rates in Louisiana decline since 2009

Federal data shows there's been a significant drop in homelessness in Louisiana over the past seven years.

Severe weather causes extensive damage in parts of Central Louisiana

We have had some reports of damage due to severe weather that tore through Louisiana on Saturday.

Wife of ex-prison warden indicted on theft, other charges

Impairment suspected in crash that killed unrestrained Simmesport woman in West Baton Rouge Parish

New device monitors heart and lung sounds at home

NCAAW: NSU vs. McNeese

NCAAM: NSU vs. McNeese

Report of night's severe weather

Man suspected in death of officer, woman dies

Red Cross trains disaster action team

Another round of severe weather coming

Marching to end domestic violence stigma

Vehicle drives into JC Penney in Alexandria

How to separate conjoined twins

'A Conversation with Boys and Men' gives life lessons to males in Cenla

Trump attends prayer service

Women’s March brings flood of pink hats, fiery rhetoric to Washington

Tornado tears through Southern Mississippi; Rescuers looking for dead, injured

President Trump signs first executive order

Body of missing man found

Senate confirms Kelly to lead Homeland Security

City looking to partner with developers for old Weiss & Goldring building

The Latest: Man on New Orleans bridge after shooting ignores rope

