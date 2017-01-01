www.kalb.com

Local

Super Bowl LI score update

Missing the big game? Keep up with the latest Super Bowl LI score on News Channel 5.

Father of alleged Louvre attacker insists son is innocent

The father of an Egyptian man accused of attacking French soldiers guarding Paris' Louvre museum said that he trusts the French judiciary to find out the truth behind his son's alleged involvement.

Queen Elizabeth II marks 65 years on Britain’s throne

Princess Elizabeth was never meant to become queen, let alone the longest-serving monarch in the storied history of British royalty.

Boys accused of breaking into LSU's Tiger Stadium

Authorities say five juveniles broke into Tiger Stadium at Louisiana State University, the latest in a series of break-ins at the facility.

Safety

Current Boil Advisories

National

The Latest: Lawyer team packs up; immigrants getting through

National

College students race pods in Hyperloop Competition

NCAAM: SFA vs. NSU

Rainy but warm conditions coming next week

Boys: Jennings vs. Peabody

National

Turkish police detain Over 440 people In anti-ISIS operation

National

LGBTQ solidarity rally at Stonewall draws thousands

Crime

New Orleans police search for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

Forecast

Adam's Forecast: Rainy but warm conditions coming next week

Crime

Oberlin police chief faces ethics charges

National

Couple celebrates 60th anniversary in car where they first met

Local

Unborn gain a voice through Right to Life March

Local

Licensed drone pilot explains the requirements for flying for commercial use

State

State revokes Shreveport child care license

Local

After 8 years, coordinators say Zombie Walk of Alexandria cancelled for 2017

National

Seattle judge derided by Trump known for conservative views

Crime

Alpine police believe remains are missing college student

National

The Latest: Trump predicts administration will win appeal

National

Cancellation of visas reversed, those affected being allowed to fly

State

Flood victims can comment in person on state recovery plans

Load More Stories
 

Most Viewed

After 8 years, coordinators say Zombie Walk of Alexandria cancelled for 2017

Alpine police believe remains are missing college student

State revokes Shreveport child care license

Unborn gain a voice through Right to Life March

3 teens charged with breaking into Louisiana trooper's car

Today’s Poll
Will Sherman be a good father?

Poll sponsored by:

KALB Facebook Feed