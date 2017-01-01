A South Texas man shot and killed his wife and stepdaughter as they spoke with police late Friday evening. He then wounded another stepdaughter before killing himself.
The Rapides Symphony Orchestra continued their Season of Celebration on Sunday. This season is their 50th anniversary and the theme for each concert has been a different celebration.
President Donald Trump released a statement on Sunday about his Executive Order concerning extreme vetting. He says "this is not a Muslim ban."
Officials say nine people are being released after they were detained overnight at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in the wake of President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entry into the U.S.