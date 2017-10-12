Trump signs health care order

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that aims to make lower-premium health care plans available to more Americans.

The president said the order will provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans.

Trump is relying on the executive order because the Republican-controlled Congress has been unable to pass a plan to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.

Trump said the health care system "will get better" with his action, and the action will cost the federal government nothing.

The president said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Obama health care law. But his said his order will give people more competition, more choices and lower premiums.