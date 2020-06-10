Advertisement

Local forecast updates for Cenla

First Alert Storm Team Weather Blog
By Barrett Phillips
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - SYNOPSIS...Drier air will continue to rule the forecast heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT...Clear sky and cool for June. Lows 58-64. NNE wind 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, and warm. Highs 85-91. NE wind 12-25 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT...A mostly clear sky and continued cool with lows 61-67. NE wind 2-6 mph.

SATURDAY..Sunny, breezy, and warm with low humidity. Highs 85-91. NE wind 4-10 mph in the morning, becoming NE at 12-25 mph during the afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

