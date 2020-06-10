The latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Health officials in Louisiana are now reporting there are 46,283 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. There have been 2,891 deaths reported. All of Louisiana’s 64 parishes have reported cases.

Currently, 542 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 76 patients require ventilators.

In Central Louisiana, as of June 13:

Cases and Deaths Per Parish Allen: 210 cases / 10 deaths Avoyelles: 184 cases / 9 deaths Beauregard: 134 cases / 6 deaths Catahoula: 130 cases / 3 deaths Concordia: 105 cases / 5 deaths Evangeline: 89 cases / 1 deaths Grant: 58 cases / 1 deaths La Salle: 76 cases / 0 deaths Natchitoches: 191 cases / 13 deaths Rapides: 1,132 cases / 41 deaths Sabine: 59 cases / 1 deaths St. Landry: 358 / 55 deaths Vernon: 51 cases / 3 deaths Winn: 211 cases / 3 deaths

Presumed recovered as of June 6: 33,904

A person is presumed recovered if: 1) it has been more than 14 days since he/she tested positive and he/she is not currently in the hospital or deceased (when hospital status is known), or 2) it has been more than 21 days since he/she tested positive and he/she is not deceased (when hospital status is unknown).

LDH will update recovery data weekly on Mondays.

As of June 8, 53.20% of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana occurred among African Americans, and 43.94% occurred among white residents. The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths are hypertension (59.61%), diabetes (36.67%) and cardiac disease (20.48%).

Male: 53.00% / Female: 47.00%

Contact your doctor if you have any symptoms or if you have possibly come in contact with someone with COVID-19.

HOW TO GET TESTED:

(Rep. Edward Larvadain III)

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 8 AM-11 AM at Rapides Parish Coliseum parking lot

Friday, 9 AM-Noon, Pineville High School

Mobile COVID-19 Testing Vans will be fanning across Central Louisiana to increase viral testing in our region.

For an overview of the program click here. https://files.constantcontact.com/3c348139001/a07f4f82-40ed-4796-b0bb-644186b940ed.pdf

The Region 6 Mobile Test Site Concept of Operations Document click here https://files.constantcontact.com/3c348139001/aea4fa0c-2bcd-4b07-aed5-5664fc2234d7.pdf

Mobile Testing will occur between 8-11 a.m for all locations.

Schedules for weeks 3 and 4 will be sent out at a later date. The testing at the Exhibition Hall in Rapides Parish will continue on Tuesdays from 9-11 (note shorter hours) and at another site on Fridays (Pineville High School for May 29, June 5 and June 12 from 9-12).

MOBILE VAN TESTING AVOYELLES:

6/12 Bunkie High School

6/15 Simmesport Town Hall

6/16 Mansura Town Hall

6/19 Plaucheville Elementary

6/22 Simmesport Town Hall

6/24 Plaucheville Elementary

6/26 Marksville Elementary

All mobile testing locations and times are in our 211 system; residents of central Louisiana can call 211 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for information on COVID-19 or to find out where and when they can be tested.

LDH is offering a counseling service 24/7 for those who may be feeling overwhelmed and anxious about the outbreak. The service is available to help anyone trying to cope with the associated stress. Trained counselors will provide information for services related to mental health and substance abuse related to coronavirus. Call 1-866-310-7977.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is notified of any positive results. Updates on the LDH website are posted daily at noon.

