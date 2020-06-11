Advertisement

2020 MLB DRAFT: LSU OF Daniel Cabrera selected by Tigers

LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera
LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera has been selected in Competitive Balance Round B (No. 62) overall by the Detroit Tigers in the 2020 MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound junior from Baton Rouge finished his collegiate career with a .305 batting average.

He had 153 hits, 22 home runs, 116 RBIs, and scored 92 runs.

Cabrera attended Parkview Baptist High School.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

2020 Bayou Classic won’t be played in New Orleans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The 2020 Bayou Classic will not be played in New Orleans in 2020, according to Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks.

Sports

MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season

Sports

Peabody's Michael Kaiser Signs

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
Peabody sends sixth student athlete to college!

Pro Sports

Pittsburgh selects Hofmann in 5th round of MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
In four appearances in a Northwestern State baseball uniform, Logan Hofmann turned himself into one of the top 1xx baseball players in North America.

Sports

LSUA Records for Most Scholar Athletes in School History

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
LSUA record for 3.11 cumulative gpa as an athletic department.

Latest News

Sports

Many’s Terrence Williams faces recruiting process during pandemic

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Many senior running back Terrence Williams plays with speed and power.

VOD Recordings

Many’s Terrence Williams faces recruiting process during pandemic

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Many running back Terrence Williams plays with speed and power.

Pro Sports

2020 MLB DRAFT: LSU RHP Cole Henry selected in second round by Nationals

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
LSU right-handed pitcher Cole Henry has been selected in the second round (No. 55 overall) by the Washington Nationals in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Pro Sports

NFL extends virtual offseason until June 26

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By BARRY WILNER
The NFL has extended virtual offseason programs for teams through June 26, but no further.

Sports

Wenslow becomes Pineville Lady Rebels head basketball coach

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Tillisha Wenslow was announced as the head coach of the Pineville Lady Rebels basketball team on Thursday morning.