2020 MLB DRAFT: LSU OF Daniel Cabrera selected by Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera has been selected in Competitive Balance Round B (No. 62) overall by the Detroit Tigers in the 2020 MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound junior from Baton Rouge finished his collegiate career with a .305 batting average.

He had 153 hits, 22 home runs, 116 RBIs, and scored 92 runs.

Cabrera attended Parkview Baptist High School.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.