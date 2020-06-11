2020 MLB DRAFT: LSU RHP Cole Henry selected in second round by Nationals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU right-handed pitcher Cole Henry has been selected in the second round (No. 55 overall) by the Washington Nationals in the 2020 MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 211-pounder from Florence, Ala. had a 3.03 ERA with six wins and three losses in his two seasons with the Tigers.

In 77.1 innings on the mound, Henry gave up 65 hits and 31 runs. He struck out 95 batters.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.