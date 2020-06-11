Arna Bontemps African American Museum aims to educate, spread message of inclusion

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Some may not realize it, but an influential member of the Harlem Renaissance was born right here in Alexandria. In 1902 Arna Bontemps- an American poet, novelist, and pioneer of African American historical fiction- was born in Alexandria and lived in a house on Third Street for his first three years of life. Bontemps later moved to California and then New York.

"It’s a perfect time that people can get into a lot of what he wrote about to learn about cultural differences, to learn about inclusion and be intentional about it because that’s how we learn, " says Stephanie Bookman, President of the Arna Bontemps Foundation Inc. Bontemps is part of a group of famous scholars like Langston Hughes that created an explosion of culture in the 1920s known as the Harlem Renaissance, with writings that helped pave the way for the Civil Rights Movement. "The Harlem Renaissance was such a pivotal moment not only in American history but also black arts movement so we look to that as a reference. Also many others through the civil rights also took inspiration from those who worked during the Harlem Renaissance,” says Chad Bailey, President of the Sankofa Cultural Collective- a cultural arts program for students in Cenla.

As America begins ushering in a new era in 2020 the museum wants people to know that this jewel on the Red River is here to help educate people - especially students - about Bontemps’ message of cultural awareness and inclusion. "A lot of what he talked about were the lives and the struggles of the African-American people,” adds Bookman.

The museum works closely with other organizations like Sankofa and the Central Louisiana Juneteenth Association to help spread Bontemps’ message. "Juneteenth opened the door for Frederick Douglass, all of those people before. So, it was a struggle time but because of 1865 it opened the door for Arna Bontemps to walk through still with a little struggle but walk through,” says Carolyn Frazier, President of the Central Louisiana Juneteenth Association. The museum’s annual Jazz on the River fundraiser and the Juneteenth celebration have both canceled their in-person celebrations because of the pandemic but hope that more local businesses and organizations will step up to help fund the museum and take advantage of the resources available here. "We’re here, for everyone. Everyone is welcome,” adds Bookman.

You can donate to the Arna Bontemps African American Museum on their website. A Juneteenth celebration is being held next Thursday and Friday on radio stations in Cenla. Just tune in June 18 and 19 to hear stories of encouragement and inspiration.

