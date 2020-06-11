Avoyelles leaders discuss combating racial injustice at ‘Call to the Mic’ symposium

AVOYELLES PARISH (KALB) - Wednesday night, Avoyelles Parish leaders had the chance to openly address racial injustice happening across America, and in their own communities at a “Call to the Mic” symposium.

“The symposium is entitled ‘A Call to the Mic,’ which is basically to get various community leaders to participate in a dialogue that’s conducive to generating some platform for healing,” said Rev. Leslie Draper, mayor of the town of Simmesport and the president of the Avoyelles Parish Mayors Association.

The event began with guest speaker attorney Christopher Washington, who currently works in Baton Rouge, but is an Avoyelles native. His message addressed the need for America to change its conduct when it comes to racial equality.

“There needs to be a zero-tolerance,” Washington said in his speech. “It starts from the top, down.”

The panel of leaders, ranging from police chiefs to educators to the NAACP, then had the chance to step up to the mic and have discussions necessary to make a change.

“We love our police officers, and we want them to know that,” said Draper. “We embrace it, and they are essential, but at the same time, we’re just combating bad policing and any other type of profession where it relates to the community. Education is going to be part of the key to this.”

The conversations aimed to ensure not only equality, but justice for all in their own communities.

“A house divided shall not stand,” said Avoyelles Parish NAACP representative Allen Holmes.

Some of the suggestions included body cameras on all officers, more intense officer training, and changes to how the education system approaches the topic of race.

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle said that the goal of the symposium was to come up with solutions “to help society understand and the community understand what’s right and what’s wrong.”

The event opened the door to fix or implement new programs aiming to prevent and eradicate any racial discrimination in the parish and teaching their kids from day one of human’s right to equality.

“It takes a village to raise a child and to develop a community,” said Draper. “And that’s our hope here.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public was not allowed to attend the meeting in person. The Town of Simmesport livestreamed the event on its Facebook page where it is still available to watch:

