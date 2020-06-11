Advertisement

Band-Aid announces new bandages 'that embrace the beauty of diverse skin'

FILE - This Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows Johnson & Johnson Band-Aid brand bandages in Surfside, Fla.
FILE - This Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows Johnson & Johnson Band-Aid brand bandages in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020
(Gray News) - Band-Aid bandages will soon match a wider variety of skin tones.

The brand posted a graphic showing five skin tone options on its Instagram account Wednesday.

“We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin," the post said. “We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.”

We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you.⁣ ⁣ We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣ ⁣ We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣ ⁣ In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter.⁣ We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣ ⁣ We can, we must and we will do better.

This comes weeks after protests began across the world in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

The brand announced it would make a donation to an anti-racism organization along with a promise to take additional steps “in the fight against systemic racism.⁣”

The company didn’t say when the new skin tone options would make it to store shelves.

In May, Crayola announced it would offer “Colors of the World” crayon packs matching a variety of skin tones as well.

