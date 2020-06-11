Advertisement

Chase, Stingley named First-Team Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. have been named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America First-Team.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. have been named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America First-Team.

Chase is a 6-foot, 208-pound junior from Harvey. He set the SEC record for touchdown receptions (20) and receiving yards (1,780) last season. Chase also had 84 catches. The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner is the first player in LSU history to reach the 2,000-yard mark for receiving yards in his first two years with the Tigers. He became the first wide receiver in LSU history to be named a unanimous All-American last season. So far, Chase has caught 107 passes for 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns.

LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 24)
Stingley became one of the most decorated true freshmen in LSU history in 2019. He started all 15 games at cornerback for the Tigers during their national championship season. Stingley led the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21). He had 38 tackles and recovered a fumble.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder from Baton Rouge earned a consensus All-American status in 2019 and was named second-team All-American by Walter Camp a year ago. He was also named the SEC Newcomer of the Year and first-team All-SEC.

Click here for the full list of players named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams.

