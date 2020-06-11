Advertisement

Creston Waterworks System secretary accused of theft of over $173,000 in funds

Wendie Weaver Harper
Wendie Weaver Harper(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPSO) - An investigation into financial improprieties at the Creston Waterworks System in north Natchitoches Parish has led to the arrest of a Creston woman on felony theft charges, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on May 6, 2020, when Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies received a complaint of funds allegedly missing from the Creston Waterworks system.

Detectives and auditors began reviewing documents, banking and financial records of the Creston Waterworks from 2013 until April of 2020. During their investigation, detectives and auditors determined approximately $173,000 in waterworks funds had been taken.

Detectives then began focusing their attention on the Creston Waterworks Secretary/Bookkeeper. They interviewed the secretary on May 19 and May 21 at the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division. NPSO says they learned that Wendie Weaver Harper, 52, allegedly used unauthorized waterworks funds to pay several personal credit card bills and overpaid herself.

On June 11, NPSO says Harper reported to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division where she was arrested in connection with the investigation. She was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with one count of Felony Theft. Bond has been set at $100,000.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing while they continue to interview witnesses. If you have any information, contact Asst. Chief of Investigations Detective Reginald Turner at 318-357-7830. The case will be forwarded to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

