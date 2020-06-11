Former RPSO correctional officer pleads guilty to civil rights offense

ALEXANDRIA, La. (U.S. Western District of LA / KALB) - A former correctional officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, DC 1 facility, pleaded guilty Thursday to one misdemeanor count of using excessive force against a pretrial detainee housed at the facility.

According to court testimony and documents filed in connection with the guilty plea, on June 14, 2018, while on duty as a correctional officer, Dominic Davidson, 27, entered the locked holding cell of pretrial detainee K.F. and began punching K.F. repeatedly in the face and body. Prior to Davidson entering the cell, K.F., who was completely naked and locked securely inside his cell, had been banging on the door in an attempt to get officers’ attention. In response to the banging, Davidson put on a pair of rubber gloves, unlocked and entered K.F.’s cell, pushed K.F. to the ground, and struck K.F. numerous times in the head and body. At no point before, during, or after the assault did K.F. pose a threat to himself or others.

“Law enforcement, including correctional officers, are sworn to uphold and defend the laws of our nation,” said U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph. “When they themselves break those laws, they violate not just the rights of their victims, but also compromise the public's trust in law enforcement. My office will hold public servants accountable when they break the law.”

“The Justice Department works to protect the civil rights of all citizens, including those in our custody,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division. “It is disheartening to hear of law enforcement officials who violate the civil rights of citizens instead of aiding in the department’s work to protect them.”

Davidson’s attorney, Michael Brewer, gave this statement to News Channel 5 about the plea: “We are pleased with the plea agreement and feel that the reduced misdemeanor more accurately reflects the events that occurred.”

Davidson faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to twelve months in prison and a fine up to $100,000. Sentencing is set for Sept. 15.

This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Mudrick of the Western District of Louisiana and Trial Attorneys Katherine DeVar and Thomas Johnson of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

