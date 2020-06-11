Advertisement

‘Good Food Project’ donating produce to Food Bank of Central Louisiana clients

Encouraging people to start home gardens
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - “Good Food Project," a program of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, is making sure everyone has enough to eat during these difficult times.

The sustainable gardening program, focused on reconnecting people with the food they eat, has been raising tomatoes, peppers and eggplants from seed. Over the last several months, the group has donated over 300 tomato transplants to food bank clients in need during the pandemic.

The “Good Food Project” is also encouraging everyone to start a home garden of their own. If you do grow your own food and have extra produce, you’re encouraged to bring it by the gardening program on Baldwin Avenue. All donated items will go directly to food bank clients.

Director Frances Boudreaux says it’s important, now more than ever, to be self-sufficient when it comes to getting food.

“Being able to work in that kind of environment and be productive and you know create an opportunity to grow healthy food for yourself, it’s just vastly important right now," said Boudreaux.

Garden manager Rhonda Lair and gardener Carrie Gill have their own gardens at home. They’ve also donated their left-over produce to help food bank clients.

If you’re interested in donating produce, you can contact the food bank directly at 318-445-2773.

The people over at the “Good Food Project” will take the produce, weigh it, separate it and give out the produce to as many families as possible.

