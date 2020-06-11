Advertisement

Gov. Edwards issues statement in support of renaming Middleton Library on LSU campus

Governor John Bel Edwards
Governor John Bel Edwards(KALB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement Thursday, June 11 in support of renaming Middleton Library on LSU’s campus.

The library is currently named for Troy H. Middleton, who is a former LSU president who supported racial segregation. A group of students announced Wednesday night that the library will be renamed, pending board approval.

Gov. Edwards released the following statement:

“I support changing the name of Middleton Library at Louisiana State University, in acknowledgement that segregation is and was wrong."

“Throughout history, students have always led and been integral to transforming our state and country for the better. I applaud the African American student leaders, and the many who came before them, for their bravery and tireless efforts to bring about this change. As an LSU alumnus, I applaud the leadership of LSU for being open to their concerns, taking action, and working to bring greater diversity to the university.”

“We cannot change what has happened in the past and this does not erase a history of racial injustice. But we can choose to no longer glorify a time of racial segregation or those who sought to discriminate against our African American brothers and sisters.”

"The past several weeks have been a painful reckoning in our country and our state. The conversations we are having – on campuses, in board rooms and at our own kitchen tables – since the senseless death of George Floyd are long overdue. I am confident that we can come together as the diverse people that we are to confront inequality and become a more inclusive and just community. And I am heartened to see our tenacious young people leading the charge. I am praying for all of us as we take on this challenge.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cenla

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

State

Louisiana misses goal on virus testing at nursing homes

Updated: 18 hours ago
Louisiana fell short of its goal to test all the state’s nursing home residents and employees for the coronavirus by the end of May.

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest.

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office Protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest. The protesters wanted officials to make changes concerning racism, injustice, and inequality with policing, systemic issues, and everyday life. The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III agreed change is needed.

News

“No symptom” tests increase in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Avoyelles Parish sees an increase in people without Covid symptoms being tested.

Latest News

News

Rebuilding from a tornado during COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The December 16th tornado left many homes in Central Louisiana damaged, and some are still recovering six months later.

State

Governor vetoes auto insurance premium reduction bill

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cody Lillich
Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed a bill that aimed to reduce auto insurance premiums in Louisiana, a state known to have one of the highest rates for car insurance in the country.

News

Residents speak out about the Causey Loop abandonment

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Residents speak out about the abandonment of Causey Loop. KALB investigates.

State

Throwing water on officers becomes a crime in La.

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kevin Foster
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, June 12, signed a bill into law that makes it a crime to throw water on members of law enforcement.

State

Louisiana vagrancy law repealed

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kevin Foster
Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, June 12, signed into law a bill that repeals the crime of vagrancy in Louisiana.

News

Some still recovering from December tornado, amid pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
The December 16th tornado left many homes in Central Louisiana damaged, and some are still recovering six months later. The COVID-19 pandemic has made that especially difficult for some.