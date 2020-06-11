Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

UNDATED (AP) — The New Orleans police chief has steadfastly defended his department's use of tear gas against protesters who he said tried to forcefully cross a police line last week. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told City Council members Thursday that more than 100 demonstrators tried to keep moving forward last week when police blocked passage on a bridge over the Mississippi River. Ferguson did not defend the firing of rubber balls at demonstrators. He said an investigation continues into why the projectiles were fired and why he was initially told they had not been used. He spoke at a meeting that was held online during the coronavirus as protesters demonstrated against police abuses outside New Orleans City Hall.

LACASSINE, La. (AP) — A parish-owned and farmer-operated grain exporter in southwest Louisiana is adding a rice mill. Officials of the South Louisiana Rail Facility in Lacassine and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the plans Thursday. They say the mill will create seven jobs with salaries averaging $43,000. The South Louisiana Rail Facility is owned by the Jefferson Davis Parish Police Jury and can handle up to 25,000 bushels of rice per hour for storage and export. It is operated by a corporation made up of more than 200 producers and investors.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers traditionally have spent every surplus dollar available to them. But the House and Senate are taking a different approach this term. They are steering more of a nearly $535 million surplus to savings than the constitution requires. A 100-0 House vote Thursday gave final passage to a state construction budget that doesn’t spend all the surplus money on the table. Instead, the House and Senate propose to sock into savings about $200 million more than the $134 million the constitution requires. Gov. John Bel Edwards wanted to spend most of the money on construction projects and coastal restoration work.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Louisiana businesses are cautiously reopening amid coronavirus concerns, large numbers of people are seeking unemployment benefits in the state. The state labor department says first-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 21,879 last week. “Continued claims” for people who had filed in previous weeks totaled more than 305,000. That's down from a peak of more than 320,000 in mid-May. But it's still well above the figure for the comparable week a year ago, when there were fewer than 16,000 continued claims. Louisiana's COVID-19 death toll hit 2,874 Thursday. Total confirmed cases number 44,472. Hospitalizations ticked up slightly to 553 but remain well below an April peak.