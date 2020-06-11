Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-NEW ORLEANS

New Orleans chief defends tear gas use against protesters

The New Orleans police chief has steadfastly defended his department's use of tear gas against protesters who he said tried to forcefully cross a police line last week. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told City Council members Thursday that more than 100 demonstrators tried to keep moving forward last week when police blocked passage on a bridge over the Mississippi River. Ferguson did not defend the firing of rubber balls at demonstrators. He said an investigation continues into why the projectiles were fired and why he was initially told they had not been used. He spoke at a meeting that was held online during the coronavirus as protesters demonstrated against police abuses outside New Orleans City Hall.

NEW RICE MILL

Parish-owned grain exporter to add $11.6M rice mill

LACASSINE, La. (AP) — A parish-owned and farmer-operated grain exporter in southwest Louisiana is adding a rice mill. Officials of the South Louisiana Rail Facility in Lacassine and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the plans Thursday. They say the mill will create seven jobs with salaries averaging $43,000. The South Louisiana Rail Facility is owned by the Jefferson Davis Parish Police Jury and can handle up to 25,000 bushels of rice per hour for storage and export. It is operated by a corporation made up of more than 200 producers and investors.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

Louisiana lawmakers socking away much of surplus in savings

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers traditionally have spent every surplus dollar available to them. But the House and Senate are taking a different approach this term. They are steering more of a nearly $535 million surplus to savings than the constitution requires. A 100-0 House vote Thursday gave final passage to a state construction budget that doesn’t spend all the surplus money on the table. Instead, the House and Senate propose to sock into savings about $200 million more than the $134 million the constitution requires. Gov. John Bel Edwards wanted to spend most of the money on construction projects and coastal restoration work.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Unemployment claims still high as Louisiana reopens

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Louisiana businesses are cautiously reopening amid coronavirus concerns, large numbers of people are seeking unemployment benefits in the state. The state labor department says first-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 21,879 last week. “Continued claims” for people who had filed in previous weeks totaled more than 305,000. That's down from a peak of more than 320,000 in mid-May. But it's still well above the figure for the comparable week a year ago, when there were fewer than 16,000 continued claims. Louisiana's COVID-19 death toll hit 2,874 Thursday. Total confirmed cases number 44,472. Hospitalizations ticked up slightly to 553 but remain well below an April peak.

EX-GUARD-INMATE BEATEN-LOUISIANA

Ex-guard pleads guilty to beating naked Louisiana inmate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A former jail guard in Louisiana has pleaded guilty to beating a naked man who had been banging on his cell door to attract attention. U.S. Attorney David Joseph says in a news release that 27-year-old Dominic Davidson pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count of using excessive force on the man, who was being held for trial in Rapides Parish. Prosecutors say Davidson responded by putting on rubber gloves, pushing the man down and hitting him “numerous times in the head and body.” Officials didn't disclose the victim's race. Davidson's sentencing is scheduled Sept. 15. The maximum penalty is a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

ALCOHOL DELIVERY-LOUISIANA

Louisiana governor agrees to loosen alcohol delivery rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has loosened its alcohol delivery rules, making it easier to get beer and wine received at home. Gov. John Bel Edwards' office announced Thursday that the governor had signed the bill by Republican Sen. Bret Allain into law. Lawmakers passed the measure in the regular session that ended June 1. The changes took effect with the governor's signature. Under the new law, third-party delivery services like UberEats and Waitr will be able to deliver beer and wine through contract workers. That expands a previous law that allowed grocery stores, restaurants and liquor stores to deliver beverages if they did so with their own employees.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ESSENCE-FESTIVAL

Essence to hold a 'virtual festival' over 2 weekends

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Like many other festivals canceled for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Essence Festival is moving from New Orleans to the digital plane to give its fans a virtual experience. In a tweet Wednesday, organizers announced the virtual festival will be held over two weekends, June 25-28 and July 2-5. The experience will include panel discussions on beauty and finance and evening concerts on Saturday, June 27 and July 4 as well as Sunday celebrations of Gospel on June 28 and July 5.

LIBRARY RENAMING

LSU to rename library named for controversial past president

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University administrators and black student leaders say a library on campus that's named after a former school president who advocated for segregation will be renamed. News outlets report the decision to change the name of the building named for Troy H. Middleton was announced Wednesday evening. It comes just days after the school came under fire for its response to an incoming student seen on video using a racial slur. LSU's interim president says he met multiple times with campus and board leaders this week. The name change is pending the approval of the LSU Board of Supervisors. Gov. John Bel Edwards says he supports the renaming.