Manna House asks for donations as costs increase due to COVID-19 pandemic

‘Summer of Love’ fundraiser is underway
By Rachael Penton
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House feeds between five to six thousand people in Central Louisiana every month, and they're asking for support from the community. The Manna House's 'Summer of Love' fundraiser is going on right now and they need extra help this year because of COVID-19.

Back in March, the Manna House closed its indoor dining room and began serving meals to-go from the parking lot in order to maintain social distancing. Now they’re incurring extra costs they didn’t have before for things like to-go boxes. They’ve also seen an increase in need across the community, as people out of work due to the pandemic come by to get something to eat.

"Typically people remember a place like the Manna House at Thanksgiving and Christmas, but in reality, we’re here 365 days a year, in particular during this pandemic with our expenses being a little higher we’re in great need and so we have needs 365 days a year. We’re not just here during Thanksgiving and Christmas,” says director Jessica Viator.

The Manna House says it costs about five dollars to feed someone, and they appreciate all donations big and small - even if you can only give one meal a month.

