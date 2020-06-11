Advertisement

Unrestrained Clayton man killed in crash; alcohol, high speed suspected factors

Crash image
Crash image(AP Photos)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (Louisiana State Police) - A Clayton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 65 on Thursday, June 11. Alcohol and high speed are suspected factors in this crash.

According to Louisiana State Police, Jason D. Martin, 45, was traveling northbound on Hwy 65 when he lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting, the vehicle collided with several trees, and Martin was ejected from the vehicle.

Martin sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

