$15.2 Million announced for Louisiana hospitals fighting COVID-19

3D model of woman wearing face mask, drawing, partial graphic
3D model of woman wearing face mask, drawing, partial graphic(AP Photos)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (Office of Sen. Cassidy) – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Friday $15.2 million in federal funding to Louisiana hospitals to provide them with the resources needed to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Louisiana’s public health system continues to need resources to fight COVID-19. These funds allow our state’s hospitals to respond to the pandemic and serve the needs of patients,” Dr. Cassidy said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $15,285,719.80 for improvement projects at the Baton Rouge General Hospital and the Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC Health).

The Baton Rouge General Hospital in Mid-City will receive $6,126,612.68 from FEMA to open and operate a new licensed and certified hospital with a minimum of 263 beds, including at least 34 Intensive Care Unit beds that will accommodate COVID-19 patients. A new emergency room will also operate with 33 beds.

LCMC Health will receive $9,159,107.12 from FEMA to cover system-wide expenses accumulated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. LCMC Health provided management, control and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety from COVID-19 for its four community hospitals and other operations. It also provided emergency medical care for the spread of COVID-19, established additional temporary space by repurposing and renovating existing facilities for additional ICU beds, and distributed PPE for hospital staff.

