Alexandria man shot, killed near Sunset Apartment Complex

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a homicide that happened back in December.

Derrick Coty, 24, was allegedly walking around the Sunset Apartment Complex off of Monroe Street on December 4, 2019, in Alexandria, when he was shot and killed by an unknown suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 318-441-6427.

