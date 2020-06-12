APD seeking information on death of McKinsley Lincoln

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department recently received an anonymous tip in regard to the investigation into the death of McKinsley Lincoln.

APD is asking the person or persons who provided this tip to please contact the detective division as more information is needed to assist in solving this case. You may continue to remain anonymous.

If anyone else has information in regards to this or any other case currently being investigated by the agency, please contact the detective’s division at 318-449-5099.

