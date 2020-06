ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police is seeking a missing person and asking for the public’s assistance.

Anthony Ferrell, 34, was reported missing on May 20 in the Dennis Street area. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs.

If you have any information on Ferrell’s whereabouts, please call 318-449-5099.

