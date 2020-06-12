Chicot State Park to reopen to the public June 26

BATON ROUGE, La. (Louisiana Office of State Parks) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of State Parks have announced the reopening of Chicot State Park in Ville Platte to the public. The south campground and cabins are available for reservations, effective immediately for stays beginning on Friday, June 26. The day-use area – including boat launch, fishing piers, pavilions, picnic sites, the water playground, and the meeting room – will also reopen on June 26.

As part of the reopening, Louisiana State Parks is offering a special discount of booking 4 nights for the price of 3. The promo code – WELCOMEBACK – can be used at checkout for stays through September 7, 2020.

Access to Chicot Lake also is available via the East Landing of Chicot State Park. The landing is located off La. Hwy. 106 on Spillway Road.

For more information about Louisiana State Parks visit LaStateParks.com, or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Louisiana Office of State Parks. All rights reserved.