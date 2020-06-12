Advertisement

Chicot State Park to reopen to the public June 26

Reservations now being accepted for south campground and cabins
(KALB)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (Louisiana Office of State Parks) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of State Parks have announced the reopening of Chicot State Park in Ville Platte to the public. The south campground and cabins are available for reservations, effective immediately for stays beginning on Friday, June 26. The day-use area – including boat launch, fishing piers, pavilions, picnic sites, the water playground, and the meeting room – will also reopen on June 26.

As part of the reopening, Louisiana State Parks is offering a special discount of booking 4 nights for the price of 3. The promo code – WELCOMEBACK – can be used at checkout for stays through September 7, 2020.

Access to Chicot Lake also is available via the East Landing of Chicot State Park. The landing is located off La. Hwy. 106 on Spillway Road.

For more information about Louisiana State Parks visit LaStateParks.com, or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Louisiana Office of State Parks. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cenla

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

State

Louisiana misses goal on virus testing at nursing homes

Updated: 18 hours ago
Louisiana fell short of its goal to test all the state’s nursing home residents and employees for the coronavirus by the end of May.

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest.

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office Protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest. The protesters wanted officials to make changes concerning racism, injustice, and inequality with policing, systemic issues, and everyday life. The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III agreed change is needed.

News

“No symptom” tests increase in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Avoyelles Parish sees an increase in people without Covid symptoms being tested.

Latest News

News

Rebuilding from a tornado during COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The December 16th tornado left many homes in Central Louisiana damaged, and some are still recovering six months later.

State

Governor vetoes auto insurance premium reduction bill

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cody Lillich
Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed a bill that aimed to reduce auto insurance premiums in Louisiana, a state known to have one of the highest rates for car insurance in the country.

News

Residents speak out about the Causey Loop abandonment

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Residents speak out about the abandonment of Causey Loop. KALB investigates.

State

Throwing water on officers becomes a crime in La.

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kevin Foster
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, June 12, signed a bill into law that makes it a crime to throw water on members of law enforcement.

State

Louisiana vagrancy law repealed

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kevin Foster
Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, June 12, signed into law a bill that repeals the crime of vagrancy in Louisiana.

News

Some still recovering from December tornado, amid pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
The December 16th tornado left many homes in Central Louisiana damaged, and some are still recovering six months later. The COVID-19 pandemic has made that especially difficult for some.