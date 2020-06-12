Deep South News Digest

Good evening! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

AMERICA PROTESTS-GEORGIA STATUE

ATLANTA — A woman arrested Thursday at the Georgia State Capitol for defacing a statue of a Confederate general wrote "tear down" on it in chalk, a police report shows, leading a protest organizer to question whether the action merits any criminal charges, much less a felony charge filed by the Georgia State Patrol. State Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Lt. Stephanie L. Stallings said 55-year-old Jamie Loughner of Atlanta was arrested Thursday and charged with interference with government property, a felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. By Jeff Amy.



ELECTION 2020-POLL PROBLEMS

ATLANTA — First-time poll worker Kirubel Behailu thought he'd become more familiar with Georgia's new voting machines at a quiet election site during Tuesday's primary. Instead, he found himself scrambling to sanitize equipment, clear jams in a ballot scanner and run back voter cards during a 15-hour marathon at an Atlanta church inundated with frustrated citizens. "I broke a sweat throughout the day. I logged at least 10,000 steps. It was kind of overwhelming," said Behailu, one of several poll workers who shared their experiences with The Associated Press. By Sudhin Thanawala.



SIKH GRADUATE-WEST POINT

ROSWELL, Ga. — The United States Military Academy at West Point will make history Saturday when it graduates the first Sikh woman to successfully complete the path to a four-year degree. Second Lt. Anmol Narang, is a second-generation immigrant born and raised in Roswell, Georgia. She did a year of undergraduate study at the Georgia Institute of Technology before transferring to West Point, where she will graduate Saturday with a degree in nuclear engineering. She hopes to pursue a career in air defense systems.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-RELOCATION

DECATUR, Ga. — A Georgia judge Friday ordered the relocation of a Confederate monument that stands in the Decatur Square. DEVELOPING.

IN BRIEF:

— AMERICA PROTESTS-BLM SIGN VANDALIZED — A man in Georgia said he was in “shock” after waking up to find his family’s “Black Lives Matter” yard sign crossed out in black paint.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bowling alleys can now reopen in South Carolina after being closed for nearly three months to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, even though the state's COVID-19 caseload is seeing its biggest increases since the pandemic began. Gov. Henry McMaster issued a seventh state of emergency declaration Thursday, lifting any virus-related restrictions on the number of people inside stores and opening bowling alleys. By Jeffrey Collins.



AMERICA PROTESTS-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first city in the United States named for Christopher Columbus has removed a statue of the explorer and placed it in storage for safekeeping after it was vandalized several times in a week. Workers in Columbia, South Carolina, dismembered the statue early Friday, and by mid-morning only the feet were attached to the pedestal at Riverfront Park.



AMERICA PROTESTS-CLEMSON NAMING

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson University trustees voted Friday to rename its honors college, stripping from the program the name of former vice president and slavery proponent John C. Calhoun. The university's board also publicly requested permission from the state legislature to change the name of Tillman Hall back to its original name, the Main building. The iconic campus building currently honors "Pitchfork" Ben Tillman, the governor and U.S. senator who used virulent racism to dominate South Carolina politics after Reconstruction. By Michelle Liu.

IN SPORTS:

GLF—RBC HERITAGE

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The field for the RBC Heritage next week includes 112 players who have won on the PGA Tour, the most of any event since the tour began keeping track in 2000. It just doesn't have Tiger Woods.



ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-ALABAMA

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Officials in a majority-black county said Friday that they hope to permanently remove a now-covered Confederate memorial erected more than a century ago in the town square. Macon County Commission Chairman Louis Maxwell said at a news conference that officials are researching ways to move the statue that sits in the town square of Tuskegee. Crews covered up the base of the statue after it was vandalized with anti-Ku Klux Klan graffiti last week. By Kim Chandler.



VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A surge of coronavirus cases in Alabama is prompting renewed health warnings from health and public officials that the risk of COVID-19 remains, and people need to take precautions. As of Friday, more than 23,000 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, with more than one-fourth of the cases coming in the last two weeks. The state reported 1,500 cases over a two-day period. By Kim Chandler.



IN BRIEF:

— COLD CASE ARREST — A more than two-decades old cold case has been closed in Alabama with the arrest of a 42-year-old man.

— TEEN DROWNING — Rescue crews have pulled the body of an 18-year-old from waters at the bottom of Little River Falls in Alabama.

IN SPORTS:

CAR—NASCAR-BUBBA WALLACE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bubba Wallace can count Spike Lee and Demi Lovato in his corner since he became the leader of NASCAR's push for change. Where he has failed to find support is from corporate America. By Jenna Fryer.



LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

LOUISIANA-POLICE VIDEO

SHREVEPORT, La. — The son of a black man who died in police custody in Louisiana after a videotaped altercation that appears to show officers hitting and tasing him two months ago said he feels the family has been denied the truth about what happened. Tommie McGlothen III spoke to The Associated Press days after local station KSLA broadcast the video and a local coroner revealed details about the April 6 death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. By Gerald Herbert and Rebecca Santana.



XGR-EDWARDS VETOES

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday vetoed eight bills passed by Louisiana lawmakers in their recently ended regular session, including the business lobby's top priority, a measure to scale back damage claims against insurance companies in car accident lawsuits. In rejecting the sweeping changes to Louisiana's civil litigation system, the Democratic governor said the bill by Republican Sen. Kirk Talbot of River Ridge didn't contain a commitment that it would lower insurance rates as its supporters promised. By Melinda Deslatte.





VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA CASINOS

LAFAYETTE, La. — Coronavirus pandemic closings have cost Louisiana casinos hundreds of millions of dollars, and one chain has told the state it may lay off as many as 1,500 workers. Monthly revenue reports show that casinos lost about $347 million during March and April, with another $90 million or more lost by video gaming establishments, The Advertiser reported.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA NURSING HOMES

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana fell short of its goal to test all the state's nursing home residents and employees for the coronavirus by the end of May, raising questions about whether testing plans aimed at keeping tabs on those most vulnerable to the pandemic are achievable. Nearly 78% of Louisiana's 23,445 nursing home residents have been tested for the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, according to data provided to The Associated Press by the state health department. By Melinda Deslatte.



IN BRIEF:

— MULTIPLE DEATHS — A Louisiana woman shot her children to death, and possibly others, before turning the gun on herself, authorities said.

— WRONG-WAY CRASH — Two people are dead after one of them drove the wrong way on a Louisiana highway, state police said.

IN SPORTS:

BBN—METS DRAFT-CANCER SURVIVOR

NEW YORK — Eric Orze has already stared down a much tougher challenge than the professional hitters he could soon be facing. Twice. By Mike Fitzpatrick.



MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Calls from Mississippi to the national Suicide Prevention Lifeline have increased by 20% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a leader at the state Department of Mental Health said Friday. "There are severe mental health challenges going on as a result of this virus," Gov. Tate Reeves said at a press briefing with Wendy Bailey, chief of staff at the Department of Mental Health. "There is fear, there is pain and there is anxiety in this country and in our state and those cannot be overstated." By Leah Willingham.





IN BRIEF:

— MOST WANTED-TENNESSEE — One of Tennessee’s Most Wanted suspects has been arrested in Mississippi after nearly a year on the run in a murder case.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE-MOVIES — Malco Theaters plans to reopen six movie cinemas that were closed due to the new coronavirus outbreak in Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky.

