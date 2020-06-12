Deep South News Digest

Good evening! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

ELECTION 2020-VOTING

ATLANTA — The chaos that plagued Georgia’s primary this week is raising concerns about a potential broader failure of the nation’s patchwork election system that could undermine the November presidential contest, political leaders and elections experts say. With less than five months to go, fears are mounting that several battleground states are not prepared to administer problem-free elections during the pandemic. By Steve Peoples and Christina A. Cassidy. SENT: 1,117 words.

AP Photos transref:GABA101, transref:GAJB104, transref:DCAH133, transref:PAMR124, transref:PAMR121.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is lifting more health-related restrictions that stemmed from COVID-19, allowing spectator sports and live performance venues to reopen and conventions to resume on July 1, subject to some restrictions. The Republican Kemp signed the 40-page-order Thursday, just before an earlier and more restrictive order was to expire. The new order, allowed under the health care emergency authority granted Kemp by lawmakers, runs through the end of June. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 529 words.

AP Photos transref:GAATJ, transref:VAAJN801, transref:NY169, transref:GAATJ503, transref:GAATH404.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIR PURIFIER

ATLANTA — A Georgia man is accused of falsely claiming that an air purifier he was selling would kill the coronavirus, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Stephen Matthew “Matt” Shumaker, of Marietta, had postcards sent to thousands of Georgia residents claiming that the Beyond Guardian Air air purifier kills “every known major viral and bacterial infection,” including the coronavirus and COVID-19, according to a sworn statement from a postal inspector filed in federal court in Atlanta. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 603 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DIARY-FINALLY CAMPING

ATLANTA — For someone who grew up on the sandy beaches and the urban jungle that is coastal South Florida, camping — real camping, as I imagined it — was the stuff you’d see in movies: friends gathered around a fire somewhere in the woods, eating marshmallows and telling ghost stories or listening for bears. This childhood dream was never far from the imagination. Not while hiking the chaparral-covered Hollywood Hills when I called Los Angeles home, not while spending a weekend in New England when I worked in New York City. I realized, eight weeks into working from home, that if there was ever a time to go camping — real camping — this was it. By Alex Sanz. SENT: 682 words.

AP Photos transref:RPAS201.

HERITAGE SITES-SLAVE PLANTATION

DARIEN, Ga. — A coalition of slave descendants in Georgia have started a petition to fight a state bill that would allow the sale of heritage sites, including a former slave plantation house, to private entities. The bill was passed overwhelmingly in the Georgia House, and is expected to be taken up by the state senate when they reconvene Friday, The Brunswick News reported. SENT: 330 words.

CHICKEN-PRICE-FIXING-CHARGES

UNDATED — Tyson Foods shares fell Thursday after the company said it is cooperating with a federal investigation into price-fixing in the chicken industry. Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. said it was served with a grand jury subpoena in April 2019 from the U.S. Department of Justice. Tyson said it conducted an internal investigation and turned over information to the Department of Justice. By Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 210 words.

AP Photos transref:NYBZ403.

JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE-KENTUCKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s governor called Thursday on a state commission to vote to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol’s Rotunda, a day after another statue of the Confederate president was toppled by protesters in Virginia. Gov. Andy Beshear’s request comes amid a rapidly unfolding protest movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. after the death of George Floyd. The black man died after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on the handcuffed man’s neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped pleading for air. By Bruce Schreiner. SENT: 512 words.

AP Photos transref:NYPS206, transref:NYDB615.

IN BRIEF:

— AMERICA PROTESTS-ATLANTA — Charges have been upgraded against a man accused of deliberately running his ATV into an Atlanta police officer directing traffic away from a crowd gathered last month to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

IN SPORTS:

FBN—OFFSEASON UPDATE-KNEELING UNITY

UNDATED — NFL players who want to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racism have far more support than Colin Kaepernick did four years ago. Still, it might not be widespread for a few reasons. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 976 words.

AP Photos transref:NY161, transref:NY160, transref:NY162, transref:NY156.

BASEBALL DRAFT-TOP 10

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s amateur draft began Wednesday night with the first of a pandemic-shortened five rounds. Here’s a capsule look at the first 10 players selected: No. 1 — DETROIT TIGERS By Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 957 words.

AP Photos transref:NYDB317, transref:NY152, transref:NY156, transref:NY157, transref:NY150, transref:NY151, transref:GAATH201, transref:NY155, transref:TNNAT501, transref:NY154.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina educators talked Thursday about how schools can prepare to have students return in about two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic even as nearly all indicators about the disease’s spread in South Carolina are going up. The AccelerateED task force created by the state education superintendent acknowledged the report they plan to finish by Monday could look significantly different if the spread of the virus doesn’t slow. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 745 words.

AP Photos transref:SCMS110, transref:SCMS113.

POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials will seek the death penalty against a South Carolina man charged with shooting seven police officers in an ambush, killing two of them, a prosecutor announced Thursday during a hearing where the defendant twice called the prosecutor “Fat Eddie.” Hearings where prosecutors officially announce a death penalty case are usually routine and just a few minutes long in South Carolina, with the prosecutor reading the legal language. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 501 words.

AP Photos transref:SCFLO321, transref:NYPS210.

PILOTS KILLED-REPORT

GREENVILLE, S.C. — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) â€” A 2018 plane crash in South Carolina that left two pilots dead was partially caused by the co-pilot’s decision to fly the plane knowing it had unresolved maintenance issues, according to federal regulators. Pilot John Christian Caswell, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and co-pilot Stephen George Fox, of Indian Rocks, Florida, were killed when a plane they were landing went off the runaway at Greenville Downtown Airport, through a fence and down a 200-foot safety area, where the plane split apart. SENT: 269 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-CONGRESS-TIM SCOTT

WASHINGTON — The GOP is looking for an answer on how to respond to national outrage over the police killing of George Floyd. And they are looking to Sen. Tim Scott to provide it. The question is whether Scott, the lone black GOP senator, will be able to pull Republicans behind legislation in the roiling aftermath of Floyd’s death. That challenge is steep enough in a mostly white party led by self-proclaimed “law and order” President Donald Trump. But Scott also is batting back at members of the black community accusing him of allowing Republicans to use him in an election year to right racial wrongs. By Laurie Kellman. SENT: 1,054 words.

AP Photos transref:WX264, transref:WX232.

IN BRIEF:

— CHARLESTON TOUR GUIDES — A federal appeals court has ruled that a South Carolina city’s rules requiring tour guides to memorize facts about the city is unconstitutional.

— FATAL CRASH — Three people are dead after the vehicle they were in went down an embankment, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK

NEW YORK — States are rolling back lockdowns, but the coronavirus isn’t done with the U.S. Cases are rising in nearly half the states, according to an Associated Press analysis, a worrying trend that could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer. By Mike Stobbe. SENT: 1,533 words.

AP Photos transref:FLJR107, transref:FLJR103, transref:NYAG302, transref:ARJON305, transref:NNYAG306, transref:FLWL102, transref:NYAG307, transref:NCRAL304, transref:TXMO501, transref:NCRAL303, transref:NYAG308, transref:FLJR110, transref:FLJR109.

AMERICA PROTESTS-ALABAMA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama comedian who spoke at a rally following the police killing of George Floyd was arrested on a charge of inciting a riot by police who contend he helped spark a night of violent unrest in Birmingham. Jermaine Johnson surrendered to police on the misdemeanor charge on Tuesday and paid a $500 bond before being released, his lawyer, Emory Anthony, told al.com. SENT: 231 words.

AP Photos transref:ALJR203.

IN BRIEF:

— FATAL PLANE CRASH — Two people were killed when a single-engine airplane crashed in rural western Alabama, authorities said.

— CITY COMPUTER SYSTEM-RANSOM — A city in northern Alabama will pay a ransom worth $300,000 in Bitcoins in response to a hack of its computer system

IN SPORTS:

CAR—NASCAR-CONFEDERATE FLAG

UNDATED — Reese Witherspoon tweeted a high-five emoji for her A-list stamp of approval that NASCAR banned the Confederate flag. NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag from its races and venues grabbed headlines and stars like Witherspoon and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara were quick to praise the stock car series for ridding itself of a symbol long associated with slavery and racism. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 980 words.

AP Photos transref:NYDB513, transref:VAMH107, transref:NY173, transref:VAMH102, transref:NY176, transref:VAMH106, transref:NYDB512.

BKC—OVC HALL OF FAME

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Rick Byrd, Belmont’s former men’s basketball coach, heads up the Ohio Valley Conference’s newest members of the league’s Hall of Fame. Tom Akers, former track and field director at Eastern Illinois, and Rob Schabert, former Tennessee Tech sports information director, are the other inductees, the league said. SENT: 167 words.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

XGR-LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

BATON ROUGE, La. — While their predecessors traditionally spent every surplus dollar available to them, Louisiana’s lawmakers are taking a different approach this term, steering more of a nearly $535 million surplus to savings than the constitution requires. With a 100-0 vote Thursday, the House gave final passage and sent Gov. John Bel Edwards a state construction budget that doesn’t spend all the surplus money on the table. Instead, the House and Senate propose to sock away about $200 million more than required into savings accounts during the ongoing special session. By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 473 words.

AP Photos transref:RPMD201, transref:LAGH104.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

NEW ORLEANS — Even as Louisiana businesses are cautiously reopened amid coronavirus concerns, large numbers of people are seeking unemployment benefits in the state. The state labor department said Thursday that first-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 21,879 last week. “Continued claims” for people who had filed in previous weeks totaled more than 305,000. The continued claims number was down from more than 320,000 in mid-May. But it was well above the fewer than 16,000 continued claims for the same week last year. SENT: 220 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police chief on Thursday steadfastly defended his department’s use of tear gas against protesters who he said tried to forcefully cross a police line last week. Under sharp questioning from New Orleans City Council members, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said 100 to 200 protesters tried to force their way through a roadblock on the Crescent City Connection bridge. By Kevin McGill. SENT: 500 words.

LIBRARY RENAMING

BATON ROUGE, La. — A library at Louisiana State University named after a former school president who advocated for segregation will be renamed, school administrators and black student leaders said. The decision to change the name of Middleton Library at the university in Baton Rouge was announced Wednesday evening, news outlets reported. The change is pending the approval of the LSU Board of Supervisors, which is scheduled to meet June 19. SENT: 433 words.

TRUMP-JUDICIAL NOMINEE

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced a federal appeals court nominee from Mississippi, despite Democratic objections over derisive comments he made about former President Barack Obama and his signature health care legislation. The GOP-led panel endorsed Mississippi Appeals Court Judge Cory Wilson on a 12-10, party-line vote. The nomination now goes to the full Senate. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 514 words.

AP Photos transref:NYCD501, transref:DCCK432, transref:DCCK435.

IN BRIEF:

— XGR-ALCOHOL DELIVERY-LOUISIANA — Louisiana has loosened its alcohol delivery rules, making it easier to get beer and wine received at home, under a bill signed Thursday by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-ESSENCE FESTIVAL —Like many other festivals canceled for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Essence Festival is moving from New Orleans to the digital plane to give its fans a virtual experience.

— EX-GUARD-INMATE BEATEN-LOUISIANA — A former jail guard in Louisiana pleaded guilty on Thursday to beating a naked man who had been banging on his cell door to attract attention.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

TRUMP-JUDICIAL NOMINEE

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced a federal appeals court nominee from Mississippi, despite Democratic objections over derisive comments he made about former President Barack Obama and his signature health care legislation. The GOP-led panel endorsed Mississippi Appeals Court Judge Cory Wilson on a 12-10, party-line vote. The nomination now goes to the full Senate. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 514 words.

AP Photos transref:WX111, transref:DCCK432, transref:DCCK435.

IN BRIEF:

— XGR-THE VOICE WINNER — A Mississippi pastor who won "The Voice" has serenaded state lawmakers with "Amazing Grace."

— OFFICER-RACIAL SLUR — An officer accused of using a racial slur has been fired from a police department in Mississippi

— RIVER CRUISES — Efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus have further delayed the return of cruises along the Mississippi River

— FATAL STABBING-WIFE — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to murdering his estranged wife and was sentenced to life in prison.

IN SPORTS:

FBC—MEMPHIS-MISSISSIPPI STATE

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers will host Mississippi State in 2028 and visit the Bulldogs in 2029 in a new home-and-home series. The Tigers announced the games Thursday.

