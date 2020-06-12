Advertisement

Derek Chauvin could receive more than $1M in pension benefits even if convicted

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could still receive his pension benefits even if he is convicted of killing George Floyd.
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could still receive his pension benefits even if he is convicted of killing George Floyd.

Chauvin could receive more than $1 million in benefits despite being fired from the police department after a video surfaced of him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as the man begged for him to stop. He was later charged with second-degree murder amid massive protests.

A number of states allow for the forfeiture of pensions for employees convicted of felony crimes, but Minnesota is not one of the states where this occurs.

The pension fund is partially funded through taxpayer money.

Chauvin, 44, would likely be eligible for annual payments of around $50,000 a year or more if he chose to start receiving them at age 55. The benefits could stretch to $1.5 million or more over a 30-year period.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

