Dr. Dupont elected officer of Business Accreditation Regional Council

Dr. Randall Dupont
Dr. Randall Dupont(LSUA)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business was recently elected as an officer of the Southwestern Council of Business Schools and Programs, a regional division of the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) and the premier accrediting body for business programs focused on student learning.

The council provides a forum to foster a better understanding of business education and assist member institutions’ efforts to improve their professional business schools and programs through the accreditation process.

Dupont will be Secretary of the Southwestern Council of ACBSP (Region 6) in 2020-2021 and eventually Council Chair in 2022-2023 when LSUA will host a conference for the region’s 93 member universities. The Southwestern Council of Business Schools and Programs include Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

LSUA’s College of Business received a 10-year accreditation for its B.S. in Business Administration and B.S. in Accounting from ACBSP last year. “The international accreditation certifies that our teaching and learning processes meets the highest of educational standards,” said Dupont.

Established in 1988, ACBSP is modeled after the Baldrige National Quality Program. Being ACBSP accredited means LSUA’s business programs have high academic quality, leadership, strategic planning, faculty credentials, and educational support to assure students have a rigorous educational experience with continuous improvement.

