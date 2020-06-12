Flag Day preparations at the Veterans Cemetery

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Thursday morning, several residents got off to an early start with a patriotic weekend coming up.

Flag Day and the army's birthday are both this Sunday, June 14th, and several residents along with brand ambassadors from Walk Automotives decided to met at the Central Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery to place a flag at each headstone.

"[It's a] tremendous honor you know these people fought for us," Misty Campbell, a finance manager with Walker Honda explained. "Some of them lost their lives for us. It is just such a great honor. It's just a couple of hours out of the day, but it is so therapeutic for us... Central Louisiana Memorial Cemetery is just such a wonderful place."

Walker Automotive started the initiative three years ago. Thursday they place a flag on more than 800 graves.

