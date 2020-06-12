Former Central Louisiana Business Incubator could be getting face-lift

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Former Central Louisiana Business Incubator could be getting a face-lift.

Earlier this week, the city council considered entering into an agreement with the Greater Alexandria Economic Development Authority or “GEADA” to lease the city-owned property formerly known as the incubator.

The president of the Black Chamber of Commerce spoke to council members about setting up shop at the incubator as a way to encourage diversity and community development.

Councilman-At-Large Joe Fuller tells us he believes the incubator site can help small businesses and grow Alexandria in the future.

Now the council will give “GEADA” the next 60 days to continue to develop the idea.

“We have several others that’s looking at some things that’s really unique to education, to what the young lady spoke about, to development, business development and I think we can do all those things at the incubator.”

The incubator is currently a large expense drain on the city, according to Hall.

The council says the goal is to get the incubator site back up and running and District One Councilman Malcolm Larvadain says he wants to see participation from all minority groups.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.