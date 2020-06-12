Advertisement

‘Gone Wild Safari’ opens back up with self-guided tours

By Anna Denton
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - One of Cenla’s favorite pastimes is back open for business after three months of being closed to the public. Gone Wild Safari is once again welcoming families to enjoy everything they have to offer.

“I drove through, the camels came in our car,” said safari-goer Stormee Allen. “We fed them food.”

But COVID-19 has forced the business to take a different approach to their up-close-and-personal safari experience. In order to maintain social distancing, the usual guided safari tours are now more of a “do-it-yourself” experience.

“The customers are still able to drive through in their own vehicle and also feed the animals from their own vehicle,” said manager Tiffany Cormane.

From now until further notice, guests will get to enjoy the safari from the comfort of their own cars, still able to get to know the friendly safari animals who just want to say hello.

‘‘The camels got in our faces and stuff like that,” said Allen.

Since re-opening on Friday, June 5 for the first time since March, people have been quick to jump in line.

“We’ve had a very good turnout with the drive-thru,” said Cormane. “I think a lot of people have enjoyed it. It’s different, it’s something that they’re getting used to.”

Gone Wild is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. They also want to thank every customer who has supported the business since opening back up.

