Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR was widely praised after declaring a ban on the Confederate flag at its races and venues. Now comes the tricky part: How will NASCAR enforce the ban at its sprawling, rowdy tracks once fans are allowed back in? The question is most likely to come up June 20-21 when the series holds races at Talladega, Alabama. Up to 5,000 fans are expected to be allowed in. NASCAR's Steve O'Donnell says it will be a challenge but it will be done in a smart way. He did not disclose details.

NEW YORK (AP) — A feel-good story surfaced in the final round of baseball's amateur draft when the New York Mets selected University of New Orleans pitcher Eric Orze. The two-time cancer survivor missed part of 2018 and the entire 2019 season to recover from multiple operations while fighting off testicular cancer and skin cancer. Mets vice president of international and amateur scouting Tommy Tanous said Thursday night the 22-year-old Orze is “a kid that will not quit.” At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Orze went 3-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings before this season was stopped because of the coronavirus. The right-hander was chosen in the fifth round, 150th overall out of 160 total picks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Tigers will host Mississippi State in 2028 and visit the Bulldogs in 2029 in a new home-and-home football series. Memphis already was scheduled to host Mississippi State in 2021 and visit the Bulldogs in Starkville in 2022. Memphis and Mississippi State haven’t played each other since 2011. The Tigers’ last win over Mississippi State was in 1993 with a 45-35 upset of the then-No. 23 Bulldogs. The Tigers finished last season ranked 17th after reaching the Cotton Bowl.