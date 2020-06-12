Advertisement

Houston bar heavily damaged in early morning explosion

Wreckage is seen after a bar explosion on Houston's south side on Friday morning. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
Wreckage is seen after a bar explosion on Houston's south side on Friday morning. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT
HOUSTON (AP) — An early morning explosion heavily damaged a bar near downtown Houston, but there are no immediate reports of injuries.

The explosion was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Friday at Bar 5015 in the Houston Museum District.

Houston TV station KHOU reports that the bar had closed at 11 p.m. the night before and that authorities believe the building was unoccupied when the blast happened.

Damage was reported to nearby buildings, including a soul food restaurant. A food truck was also destroyed.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

