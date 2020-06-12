Advertisement

Joseph Gordon-Levitt contends with airline hijackers in ‘7500’ movie trailer

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - While theaters are planning to reopen in July, there are still plenty of films making their way into your home theaters.

Amazon has released a trailer for its exclusive VOD release “7500” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film concerns the stress and emotions of an airline pilot played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt dealing with a hijacking. Here’s what Amazon released:

So far, the few reviews for the film appear to be mixed as it stands at a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing. That’s only with six critical evaluations though.

The film is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on June 19.

