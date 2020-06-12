Joseph Gordon-Levitt contends with airline hijackers in ‘7500’ movie trailer

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - While theaters are planning to reopen in July, there are still plenty of films making their way into your home theaters.

Amazon has released a trailer for its exclusive VOD release “7500” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film concerns the stress and emotions of an airline pilot played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt dealing with a hijacking. Here’s what Amazon released:

It looks like a routine day at work for Tobias, a soft-spoken young American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris as he runs through the preflight checklist with Michael, the pilot, and chats with Gökce, his flight-attendant girlfriend. But shortly after takeoff, terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit, seriously wounding Michael and slashing Tobias’ arm. Temporarily managing to fend off the attackers, a terrified Tobias contacts ground control to plan an emergency landing. But when the hijackers kill a passenger and threaten to murder more innocent people if he doesn’t let them back into the cockpit, this ordinary man faces an excruciating test.

So far, the few reviews for the film appear to be mixed as it stands at a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing. That’s only with six critical evaluations though.

The film is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on June 19.

Copyright 2020 KALB and Amazon Prime Video. All rights reserved.