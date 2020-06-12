Advertisement

Lady A to perform at Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, days after changing name

Lady A will perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.
Lady A will perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.(Circle)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Lady A will perform live at the Grand Ole Opry just two days after the group changed its name.

Formerly known as Lady Antebellum, the band decided to remove the word, which has associations to slavery.

The group, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement on social media Thursday.

Scott’s family will also perform during the live event at the historic Nashville venue without a live audience. Charlie Worsham is also scheduled for the show.

You can watch Opry Live on Circle and its Facebook and YouTube livestreams. You can check your local listings here.

The Grand Ole Opry has continued its tradition of more than 4,900 consecutive Saturday live concerts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cenla

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest.

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office Protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest. The protesters wanted officials to make changes concerning racism, injustice, and inequality with policing, systemic issues, and everyday life. The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III agreed change is needed.

Entertainment

Warner Bros. sets late July theatrical release for ‘Tenet’

Updated: 20 hours ago
Warner Bros. will release Christopher Nolan’s latest film, the sci-fi espionage spectacle “Tenet," in theaters on July 31.

News

“No symptom” tests increase in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Avoyelles Parish sees an increase in people without Covid symptoms being tested.

Latest News

News

Rebuilding from a tornado during COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The December 16th tornado left many homes in Central Louisiana damaged, and some are still recovering six months later.

News

Residents speak out about the Causey Loop abandonment

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Residents speak out about the abandonment of Causey Loop. KALB investigates.

News

Some still recovering from December tornado, amid pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
The December 16th tornado left many homes in Central Louisiana damaged, and some are still recovering six months later. The COVID-19 pandemic has made that especially difficult for some.

News

Former Central Louisiana Business Incubator could be getting face-lift

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
The former Central Louisiana Business Incubator could be getting a face-lift in the near future, thanks to the Alexandria City Council.

News

Dr. Alex Billioux talks concern for Central Louisiana

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Dr. Alex Billioux with the Office of Public Health to discuss COVID-19 concerns in Cenla.