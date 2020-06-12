Advertisement

Lake Charles now last major LA city to allow smoking in bars and casinos

Lake Charles now last major LA city to allow smoking in bars and casinos
Lake Charles now last major LA city to allow smoking in bars and casinos(KPLC)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Now that Shreveport has passed its Comprehensive Smoke-Free Policy Tuesday, Lake Charles is the last major city in the state that allows smoking in bars and casinos.

However, advocates say it's time Lake Charles makes a change.

According to Brian Burton, CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center, Lake Charles already abides by the Louisiana Smoke-Free Air Act, but there’s two places it excludes.

“What municipalities and cities have done is gone and make it stronger by making comprehensive policies that include bars and casinos,” says Burton.

John O’Donnell, statewide network manager for Louisiana Healthy Communities Coalition says smoke-free doesn’t mean smoking is allowed outside on a patio.

“The rule for the Comprehensive Smoke-Free Policy is that outdoor patios don’t count. It’s a twenty-five-foot from the door rule where you cannot smoke anywhere on the grounds of the establishment. You can have a designated smoking area, but it’s got to be twenty-five-feet away from the door.”

Being the last major city to not have these policies in place, O’Donnell hopes Lake Charles is next.

“We’re the last holdout. We’re the last city in one of the last states to be able to expose workers to second-hand smoke that they don’t ask for.”

The City of Lake Charles, in terms of being the last sent this statement said they are, “open to discussing a proposal of this nature” and, “this is something the administration would like to see discussed on a regional level versus just a single municipality.”

As a whole, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury explained if they were to implement policies, they would, “only apply to unincorporated areas of the parish.”

Also, not everyone is on board including the owner of Cajun’s Wharf Grill and Bar, Hydee Veillon.

“We are absolutely 100% opposed to it simply because of our clientele and it is a bar.”

But, this is something O’Donnell says shouldn’t be delayed. “We want to protect all people from the decisions of a few people.”

Copyright 2020 KPLC All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cenla

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

State

Louisiana misses goal on virus testing at nursing homes

Updated: 18 hours ago
Louisiana fell short of its goal to test all the state’s nursing home residents and employees for the coronavirus by the end of May.

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest.

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office Protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest. The protesters wanted officials to make changes concerning racism, injustice, and inequality with policing, systemic issues, and everyday life. The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III agreed change is needed.

News

“No symptom” tests increase in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Avoyelles Parish sees an increase in people without Covid symptoms being tested.

Latest News

News

Rebuilding from a tornado during COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The December 16th tornado left many homes in Central Louisiana damaged, and some are still recovering six months later.

State

Governor vetoes auto insurance premium reduction bill

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cody Lillich
Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed a bill that aimed to reduce auto insurance premiums in Louisiana, a state known to have one of the highest rates for car insurance in the country.

News

Residents speak out about the Causey Loop abandonment

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Residents speak out about the abandonment of Causey Loop. KALB investigates.

State

Throwing water on officers becomes a crime in La.

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kevin Foster
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, June 12, signed a bill into law that makes it a crime to throw water on members of law enforcement.

State

Louisiana vagrancy law repealed

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kevin Foster
Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, June 12, signed into law a bill that repeals the crime of vagrancy in Louisiana.

News

Some still recovering from December tornado, amid pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
The December 16th tornado left many homes in Central Louisiana damaged, and some are still recovering six months later. The COVID-19 pandemic has made that especially difficult for some.