Leesville woman accused of child abuse

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A Leesville woman has been arrested following complaints of child abuse, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Sam Craft says the arrest was made after a family member of the suspect contacted their office and complained that she had received a text from Nancy Hayes, 28, saying that she had injured her 3-year-old son.

Deputies say they responded to a residence on Pelt Lane and spoke to both Hayes and the person making the complaint. Upon arrival, deputies saw bite marks on the face and shoulder of the child as well as another child that was unharmed.

According to deputies, Hayes admitted that she had been stressed and had bit the child.

Hayes was arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail for domestic abuse and cruelty to a juvenile.

Her bond has been set at $10,000.

The Department of Children and Family Services was contacted in regard to this incident and Hayes’ children have been turned over to a family member.

