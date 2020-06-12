Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Friday, Jun. 12.

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Jun. 12 9:00 AM NOLA Councilmember Jared Brossett and Second Harvest hold free food pantry - New Orleans Councilmember Jared Brossett and Second Harvest Food Bank host a free food pantry for local residents and families impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: St. Mary of the Angels Church, 3501 N Miro St, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: https://www.nola.gov/nofd/

Contacts: Domonique Dickerson , City of New Orleans, dcdickerson@nola.gov, 1 504 658 1040

Friday, Jun. 12 10:00 AM Louisiana SPCA holds food distribution event for people and pets - Louisiana SPCA holds a pet food pantry, in addition to the regularly scheduled meal distribution, for residents impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: New Philippians Missionary Baptist Church, 5234 N Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.nola.gov/home/

Contacts: Terrie Guerin , City of New Orleans, tguerin@nola.gov, 1 504 658 1053

Friday, Jun. 12 10:00 AM Jefferson Parish Emergency Management conducts full-scale evacuation exercise - Jefferson Parish Department of Emergency Management conducts a Public-Assisted Evacuation Exercise along with other Jefferson Parish departments and partner agencies

Location: John A Alario Event Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd, Westwego, LA

Weblinks: http://www.jeffparish.net/, https://twitter.com/JeffParishGov

Contacts: Gretchen Hirt Gendron, Jefferson Parish , ghirt@jeffparish.net, 1 504 736 6412

Media invited at 9:30AM for a briefing & interviews, prior to the exercise

Friday, Jun. 12 1:00 PM NOLA Councilmember and Second Harvest Food Bank host food distribution event - New Orleans City Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen and Second Harvest Food Bank hold a mass food distribution in District E for residents impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: 9701 I-10 Service Rd, 9701 I-10 Service Rd., New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.nola.gov/home/

Contacts: Terrie Guerin , City of New Orleans, tguerin@nola.gov, 1 504 658 1053

Friday, Jun. 12 - Monday, Jun. 15 CANCELED: AAMI Exchange event - CANCELED: AAMI Exchange health technology event (formerly the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation Annual Conference and Expo) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.aami.org, https://twitter.com/aami_connect

Contacts: Amber Logan, AAMI press, ALogan@aami.org

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 12 CenturyTel Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://ir.centurylink.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=112635&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/CenturyLink

Contacts: CenturyLink Investor Relations, investor.relations@centurylink.com, 1 318 340 5627

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 13 10:00 AM NOLA Councilmembers and community partners give away 20,000 masks citywide - New Orleans Councilmembers Helena Moreno and Jason Williams, and various community partners distribute 20,000 face coverings to residents citywide to help prevent further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19); Ochsner Algiers Urgent Care, 3401 Behrman Place; The City of Love, 8601 Palmetto St.; Goodwill Industries, 3400 Tulane Ave.; Franklin Avenue Baptist Church 8282 I-10 Service Rd.; New Hope Baptist Church, 1807 Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way; Ideal Market, 250 S. Broad St.; St. Mary of Angels Church, 3501 N. Miro St.

Location:

Weblinks: https://www.nola.gov/nofd/

Contacts: Andrew Tuozzolo, Office of Councilmember-at-Large Helena Moreno, AVTuozzolo@nola.gov, 1 504 281 9882

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 13 10:00 AM NOLA Councilmembers host citywide mask giveaway - New Orleans Councilmembers Jared Brossett, Joe Giarrusso, Jay Banks, Kristin Gisleson Palmer and Cyndi Nguyen distribute 16,000 face coverings to residents citywide to help prevent further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19); Walmart Supercenter, 4301 Chef Menteur Hwy.; Notre Dame Seminary, 2901 South Carrolton Ave.; New Home Ministries, 13800, Hayne Blvd.; Kingsley House, 1600 Constance St.; Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Dr.

Location:

Weblinks: https://www.nola.gov/nofd/

Contacts: Domonique Dickerson , City of New Orleans, dcdickerson@nola.gov, 1 504 658 1040

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 13 4:00 PM NOLA Councilmember, Home Depot and Walmart host cleaning supplies giveaway - New Orleans City Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen, Home Depot and Walmart host a cleaning supplies giveaway for 300 families in District E.

Location: New Home Full Gospel Cathedral, 13800 Hayne Blvd., New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.nola.gov/home/

Contacts: Terrie Guerin , City of New Orleans, tguerin@nola.gov, 1 504 658 1053