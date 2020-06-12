Advertisement

LSUA Records for Most Scholar Athletes in School History

Women’s Tennis accumulates highest GPA in Athletic Department
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The LSUA Generals continue to set the bar when it comes to student-athletes and their GPA’s. The NAIA rewarded 110 of their student-athletes for having above a 3.0 GPA.

In 2019, 79 of LSUA’s athletes received recognition, but this year the stakes are higher. A month ago, the department graduated a record of 43 student-athletes. Now, they’ve set a new record with a 3.11 cumulative GPA as a whole.

“This is a testament to people all around campus,” Athletic Director Adam Johnson said. “It’s important that everyone on campus buys into this. Our hard work starts with the coaches and student-athletes making academics a priority,” he added.

The priority of academics allowed former softball alumn, Alexis Hagan, and six-foot guard, Brandon Ellis, to have over a 3.0 this year.

“I’m supposed to be a student-athlete. I have to give my best in both areas,” senior guard Brandon Ellis said. “My dad always told me I need to be over a 3.0. If I’m above a 3.0, I can go into any avenue and that’s helped me get a 3.75,” he added.

“I was always told that I’m a student-athlete, but the student part comes first,” LSUA softball alum, Alexis Hagan said. “I’ve always been driven in the classroom. I wanted to go to grad school and study occupational therapy. My GPA was a determining factor in that,” she added.

The list also includes line four singles player in Women’s Tennis, Patricia Perez. She finished with a 4.0 in both the Fall and Spring semester, which allowed her to complete her degree in three years.

“I’m really proud to have been a student-athlete, and to be apart of the tennis team that has one of the highest GPA’s,” LSUA Women’s Tennis alum Patricia Perez said.

The Women’s Tennis team finished with a 3.77 cumulative GPA.

“Our coach is really strict on the grades,” Perez said. “She makes sure we have food grades because if not, we can’t travel,” she added.

