LSUA Records for Most Scholar Athletes in School History

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The LSUA Generals continue to set the bar when it comes to student-athletes and their GPA’s. The NAIA rewarded 110 of their student-athletes for having above a 3.0 GPA.

In 2019, 79 of LSUA’s athletes received recognition, but this year the stakes are higher. A month ago, the department graduated a record of 43 student-athletes. Now, they’ve set a new record with a 3.11 cumulative GPA as a whole.

Our student-athletes rock! It takes EVERYONE to make this possible! Special shout out to the 110 scholar-athletes and four scholar-teams. #bringyourGRADESgame #smArt #chAmpions



Record-Breaking Academic Performance Caps 2019-2020https://t.co/k5FrT8WiLL pic.twitter.com/1d8i8dv9mz — LSUA Generals (@lsuagenerals) June 4, 2020

“This is a testament to people all around campus,” Athletic Director Adam Johnson said. “It’s important that everyone on campus buys into this. Our hard work starts with the coaches and student-athletes making academics a priority,” he added.

The priority of academics allowed former softball alumn, Alexis Hagan, and six-foot guard, Brandon Ellis, to have over a 3.0 this year.

“I’m supposed to be a student-athlete. I have to give my best in both areas,” senior guard Brandon Ellis said. “My dad always told me I need to be over a 3.0. If I’m above a 3.0, I can go into any avenue and that’s helped me get a 3.75,” he added.

“I was always told that I’m a student-athlete, but the student part comes first,” LSUA softball alum, Alexis Hagan said. “I’ve always been driven in the classroom. I wanted to go to grad school and study occupational therapy. My GPA was a determining factor in that,” she added.

The list also includes line four singles player in Women’s Tennis, Patricia Perez. She finished with a 4.0 in both the Fall and Spring semester, which allowed her to complete her degree in three years.

“I’m really proud to have been a student-athlete, and to be apart of the tennis team that has one of the highest GPA’s,” LSUA Women’s Tennis alum Patricia Perez said.

The Women’s Tennis team finished with a 3.77 cumulative GPA.

“Our coach is really strict on the grades,” Perez said. “She makes sure we have food grades because if not, we can’t travel,” she added.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.