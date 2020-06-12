Advertisement

Many’s Terrence Williams faces recruiting process during pandemic

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
MANY, La. (KALB) - Many running back Terrence Williams plays with speed and power.

In 2019, he rushed for 1,913 and 35 touchdowns. As a result, the 220 pound senior has earned 10 offers dating back to May of this year.

“It’s just a blessing,” Williams said. “I’m blessed to be in this position. I’ve always been taught that hard work pays off, and I’m just glad all my hard work is paying off.”

As great as the summer has been, COVID-19 is stopping Terrence from taking official visits.

To fix the situation, coaches are host virtual tours of their facilities and Zoom meetings with Terrence.

Williams says coaches taking the extra step means everything.

“It means a lot,” Williams said. “You’re going to be in their hands when you commit there. They’re going to mold you and prepare you for the future. It shows how much they want you and how they care about you.”

In March, nearly every conference in college football shut down recruiting visits. Because coaches weren’t able to travel, it forced them to watch players film closely.

As a result, Terrence’s highlight tape has over 700 views on Hudl. He believes coaches that using technology helps him to gain more exposure.

“Since they can’t come here and I can’t go there, it really shows who’s going to go the extra mile. Whether it’s getting you on Zoom or virtual visits, it means a lot.”

Terrence enjoys the virtual tours, but he hopes his personality can speak through his play.

“Hopefully it shows my character, how thankful I am, and how blessed I am to be in this position,” Williams said. “I’m always on their calls, and I never turn them down.”

