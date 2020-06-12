Advertisement

MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season

FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians, in Chicago.
FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians, in Chicago.(AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) - Details of the proposal obtained by The Associated Press reveal Major League Baseball has offered players 80% of their prorated salaries and a 72-game regular season starting July 14 in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season.

Players would get 70% of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason. The players’ last offer was for an 89-game regular season at full prorated pay.

