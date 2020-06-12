MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season

NEW YORK (AP) - Details of the proposal obtained by The Associated Press reveal Major League Baseball has offered players 80% of their prorated salaries and a 72-game regular season starting July 14 in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season.

Players would get 70% of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason. The players’ last offer was for an 89-game regular season at full prorated pay.

