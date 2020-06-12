Netflix releases trailer for Will Ferrell comedy ‘Eurovision’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What if you took Zoolander (2001) and shifted the focus from fashion parody to musical parody…and kept Will Ferrell in the cast? That appears to be what Netflix’s latest comedy is going for.

The company has released a trailer for “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," starring Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato. The film is helmed by David Dobkin of “Wedding Crashers” fame. Here is what Netflix released:

“When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.”

This film was meant to coincide with the real-life Eurovision Song Contest 2020 before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film is set to arrive on Netflix on June 26.

