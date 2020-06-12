Advertisement

NPSO: Man arrested for narcotics charges in Campti area following suspicious activity

Johnathan Bonnette
Johnathan Bonnette(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPSO) - A Red River Parish man has been arrested on felony drug and probation violation charges in the Campti area, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, June 5, NPSO deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Johnathan Bonnette, 39, of Coushatta on Mill Street in Campti after receiving complaints of the vehicle acting suspicious in the area. NPSO says his driver’s license was suspended, and he was on felony probation. They also say Bonnette admitted to having drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

During a search of Bonnette’s person, NPSO says they seized suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

Bonnette was placed under arrest, transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation. He remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center with a probation hold.

The seized evidence will be submitted to the crime lab for narcotics analysis.

