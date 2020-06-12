Peabody’s Michael Kaiser Commits

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Peabody’s Michael Kaiser signed on the dotted lines to attend Feltrim Sports Academy in Orlando, FL after winning the 4A State Championships early February.

“It’s been a dream of mine ever since I picked up a basketball,” Peabody forward, Michael Kaiser said.

Head Coach Charles Smith has a total of six players from this years roster playing ball at the next level-Andrew Pearson(Basketball), Melvion Flanagan(Basketball), Thomas Miles(Football), Michael Kaiser(Basketball) and Marcus Jones(Basketball).

“It’s been something I knew I could always do, and it was just surreal to put the pin to the paper,” Kaiser said. “It’s crazy because it’s something that won’t happen often or ever again. Every single one of us that signed deserved to go where we are going,” he added.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.