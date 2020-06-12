Advertisement

Pres. Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable discussion about "Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing," at Gateway Church Dallas, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Dallas.
President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable discussion about "Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing," at Gateway Church Dallas, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Dallas.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Darlene Superville and Aamer Madhani
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
DALLAS, Texas (AP) - President Donald Trump says he will pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “the most current professional standards for the use of force.” He is also accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem.

Trump is defending his calls on governors and mayors to aggressively quell violent protests, boasting that, “We’re dominating the street with compassion.”

The president offered few details about the yet-to-be-formalized order during a discussion on race relations and policing before a friendly audience in Dallas, but it amounts to his first concrete proposal for police reform in response to the national outcry following the death of George Floyd.

