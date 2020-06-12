Advertisement

Republicans choose Jacksonville for nomination ‘celebration’

Jacksonville, Fla. skyline.
Jacksonville, Fla. skyline.(AP Photo/Robert E. Klein)
By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Republicans are going to Florida.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Thursday night that the party has chosen Jacksonville as the host city for the “celebration” of President Trump’s acceptance of the Republican nomination. The event will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” McDaniel said in a press release. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and an economic boom to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”

As McDaniel told Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro in an exclusive interview last week, the party plans to keep the “official business” of the Republican National Convention in its original host city, Charlotte, N.C.

After North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told the GOP they would not be able to accommodate a full-scale convention in Charlotte because of coronavirus restrictions, the Republicans began a search for a second location where delegates would be able to gather with fewer restrictions.

On Wednesday, the Republican National Committee announced they had also toured Phoenix, Savannah, and Dallas for the celebration event.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo released a statement in response saying, “First, let me be clear that I sincerely hope that the Republican Party is successful in keeping everyone safe at their events. However, I am deeply concerned that the impetus for moving their highest-profile event to Florida was because Donald Trump wanted to give a speech to a crowd of people not social distancing -- and, given his previous public events, likely not wearing masks. Those are safety protocols set forth by his own administration’s public health experts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cenla

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest.

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office Protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest. The protesters wanted officials to make changes concerning racism, injustice, and inequality with policing, systemic issues, and everyday life. The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III agreed change is needed.

News

“No symptom” tests increase in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Avoyelles Parish sees an increase in people without Covid symptoms being tested.

News

Rebuilding from a tornado during COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The December 16th tornado left many homes in Central Louisiana damaged, and some are still recovering six months later.

Latest News

News

Residents speak out about the Causey Loop abandonment

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Residents speak out about the abandonment of Causey Loop. KALB investigates.

News

Some still recovering from December tornado, amid pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
The December 16th tornado left many homes in Central Louisiana damaged, and some are still recovering six months later. The COVID-19 pandemic has made that especially difficult for some.

National

Pres. Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
The Trump administration has finalized a regulation that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

News

Former Central Louisiana Business Incubator could be getting face-lift

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
The former Central Louisiana Business Incubator could be getting a face-lift in the near future, thanks to the Alexandria City Council.

News

Dr. Alex Billioux talks concern for Central Louisiana

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Dr. Alex Billioux with the Office of Public Health to discuss COVID-19 concerns in Cenla.

News

Pineville mayor shares thoughts on nationwide protests

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields about his thoughts on the nationwide protests.