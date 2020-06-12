Residents speak out about the Causey Loop abandonment

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - For years residents passed up and down Causey Loop without a problem.

"My pops has lived here for 50 years," Justin Rose, a Causey Loop resident said. "He's never once thought about closing the road down."

However, that's exactly what the Vernon Parish Police Jury did April 20. Documentation from the meeting shows the jury chose to abandon a portion of Causey Loop, approximately 1,500 feet from Delton Edwards home.

"It was underneath the table," Rose suggested

The reason why Rose and several others believe this is because according to the police jury's ordinances, in section 17-25 underneath column D, it states 100 percent of residents must be in support of the abandonment. However, many of the residents say they didn't know anything about the abandonment.

"No," Linda Berkley, a Causey loop resident said. "We didn't know about it until a month after."

"I mean we got only one person that knew about it," Rose said. "He agreed on it, [but] we got five or six other houses, and no one knew about it."

This important to many residents because Causey Loop is similar to a big circle, but if you cut a portion of the circle out then drives have to take a detour down 489 or Hwy 121, rather than simply driving across.

We reached out to Scottie Benjamin who oversees that particular district (dist. six) and made the motion to abandon the road.

Mr. Benjamin did not do an interview with KALB but provided a letter from the jury. The letter said, "the road is no longer needed for public purpose."

Residents on the road disagreed with the statement in the letter and brought up the question of what would happen in the case of an emergency.

"I could get to my brothers quicker if there was an emergency" Ruby Thompson, another Causey Loop resident replied. "Or he could get to me [quicker]. We can get to 489 quicker [rather] than going all the way around."

Resident Dennis Berkley (Linda Berkley's husband) recently had open-heart surgery, and he may need an ambulance to get to his home quickly.

"He's got to travel another two miles to here," Dennis said. "If he's traveling from Alexandria, he'll have to go all the way down to the intersection and come up through the fire station."

However, Jim Tuck, the president of the police jury did agree to an interview, and he said they closed the road because of financial reasons.

"It needed quite a bit of work and money spent on it," Tuck said. "It did not affect the public at large."

When asked about column D, where it says 100 percent of residents must be in support, Tuck quickly countered those arguments pointing to column C.

"It says, it is within the discretion of the police jury to maintain public roadways, revoke, or set aside the dedication of public roadways," Tuck stated.

Tuck says column D is only for when residents present the idea to the board.

He also says the jury advertised the discussion of abandoning the road in the Leesville Leader Call.

"We let it lay over 30 days," Tuck explained. "When we didn't get any negative responses we just went ahead and voted to go ahead and abandon that portion of it."

"He said he's run it on the radio station and that's a lie," Rose said. "I listen to the radio station five or six days a week, and that's a lie. I ain't never heard it on the radio station. He said he ran it through the paper. Name one person that gets the paper. I don't know one person around here that gets the paper."

Residents also brought up the fact, the meeting for the abandonment happened while Governor Edwards' stay-at-home order was in effect.

"We did put it out to where people write in and make their response for our public hearings," Tuck said.

Despite the explanation, residents still do not understand why the jury would abandon only a portion of the road leading up to a resident's home.

"It was a buddy-buddy deal," Rose suggested.

Regardless of the reason why, for residents the solution to the problem is simple.

"Keep it open," Rose said.

The next police jury meeting takes place Monday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.