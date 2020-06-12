RPSO seeks missing teen Conner Ray Coker

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Conner Ray Coker.

Conner is a 16-year-old white male, with blonde and blue eyes. He is 5’ 6” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

On Friday, June 12, Conner was reported missing from his residence located in the Ruby area. He was last seen at the residence, on the previous evening wearing a brown muscle shirt, light blue jeans and Nike tennis shoes.

If anyone has seen or has information about Conner Ray Coker, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

