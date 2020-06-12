Advertisement

Some still recovering from December tornado, amid pandemic

Shutdown made it hard to get contractors out
By Rachael Penton
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Sarona Potier lives in an Alexandria neighborhood between Highway One and I-49 that was heavily damaged by the December 16th tornado. “To see my neighborhood, get messed up like that, and now I have two neighbors that aren’t returning. It really hurt my heart and I’m going to miss them.”

In addition to roof and tree damage on the outside, Potier says she’s had even more to deal with inside - like replacing carpet and mattresses after finding shards of glass in them months later. She’s also had to deal with fixing cracks and holes in the ceiling, and ants and mosquitoes that kept finding their way inside. "All of my windows were broken except for one and that’s the room where my family had hid in,” says Potier.

Her future brother-in-law lives right across the street and says his house received the most damage, leaving him to do a complete overhaul of his property. "That front porch was actually right there in the yard. In the backyard,” says Calvin Lonnette. “From front to back was completely destroyed here. I had to redo everything, from the ceilings from the floors.” What has made the recovery so difficult, is that a pandemic started around the time they began making repairs. "Getting people out to come and work, you know to get the place back in order. it was a little bit of a challenge,” adds Lonnette.

Calvin Lonette"s home was heavily damaged during the December tornado.
Calvin Lonette"s home was heavily damaged during the December tornado.(KALB)

Potier says she had a hard time getting contractors to come out, even after they were approved by insurance. “There were people scheduled to come and work but after COVID they were afraid and they didn’t come.” She says the slow down through March and April has drawn out the recovery process, but things are starting to look much better in the neighborhood as they’re able to move forward with more repairs six months later, while the pandemic continues on. "Hopefully more people start to come out- more workers. Even though COVID is still going on they’re not as afraid anymore,” says Potier.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cenla

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest.

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office Protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest. The protesters wanted officials to make changes concerning racism, injustice, and inequality with policing, systemic issues, and everyday life. The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III agreed change is needed.

News

“No symptom” tests increase in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Avoyelles Parish sees an increase in people without Covid symptoms being tested.

News

Rebuilding from a tornado during COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The December 16th tornado left many homes in Central Louisiana damaged, and some are still recovering six months later.

Latest News

News

Residents speak out about the Causey Loop abandonment

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Residents speak out about the abandonment of Causey Loop. KALB investigates.

News

Former Central Louisiana Business Incubator could be getting face-lift

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
The former Central Louisiana Business Incubator could be getting a face-lift in the near future, thanks to the Alexandria City Council.

News

Dr. Alex Billioux talks concern for Central Louisiana

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Dr. Alex Billioux with the Office of Public Health to discuss COVID-19 concerns in Cenla.

News

Pineville mayor shares thoughts on nationwide protests

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields about his thoughts on the nationwide protests.

News

Grocery delivery deals and discounts

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
The idea of getting groceries dropped off at your front door is a lot more appealing right now than it used to be.