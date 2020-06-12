Some still recovering from December tornado, amid pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Sarona Potier lives in an Alexandria neighborhood between Highway One and I-49 that was heavily damaged by the December 16th tornado. “To see my neighborhood, get messed up like that, and now I have two neighbors that aren’t returning. It really hurt my heart and I’m going to miss them.”

In addition to roof and tree damage on the outside, Potier says she’s had even more to deal with inside - like replacing carpet and mattresses after finding shards of glass in them months later. She’s also had to deal with fixing cracks and holes in the ceiling, and ants and mosquitoes that kept finding their way inside. "All of my windows were broken except for one and that’s the room where my family had hid in,” says Potier.

Her future brother-in-law lives right across the street and says his house received the most damage, leaving him to do a complete overhaul of his property. "That front porch was actually right there in the yard. In the backyard,” says Calvin Lonnette. “From front to back was completely destroyed here. I had to redo everything, from the ceilings from the floors.” What has made the recovery so difficult, is that a pandemic started around the time they began making repairs. "Getting people out to come and work, you know to get the place back in order. it was a little bit of a challenge,” adds Lonnette.

Calvin Lonette"s home was heavily damaged during the December tornado. (KALB)

Potier says she had a hard time getting contractors to come out, even after they were approved by insurance. “There were people scheduled to come and work but after COVID they were afraid and they didn’t come.” She says the slow down through March and April has drawn out the recovery process, but things are starting to look much better in the neighborhood as they’re able to move forward with more repairs six months later, while the pandemic continues on. "Hopefully more people start to come out- more workers. Even though COVID is still going on they’re not as afraid anymore,” says Potier.

