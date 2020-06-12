Throwing water on officers becomes a crime in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, June 12, signed a bill into law that makes it a crime to throw water on members of law enforcement.

The bill amends previous Louisiana law that excluded water from the list of liquids that can lead to criminal charges if thrown on an officer.

The new law also removes a requirement that the offender has to be incarcerated or detained at the time that they doused the officer.

Penalties for violating the new law include a fine of no more than $500 and between 15 days and six months behind bars without the benefit of suspension of sentence.

If the officer is injured and requires medical attention, the penalty becomes a fine of no more than $1,000 or between one and five years behind bars with or without hard labor.

