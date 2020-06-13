Advertisement

2020 Bayou Classic won’t be played in New Orleans

The 2020 Bayou Classic will not be played in New Orleans in 2020, according to Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks.
The 2020 Bayou Classic will not be played in New Orleans in 2020, according to Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks. (Source: WAFB)(KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 2020 Bayou Classic will not be played in New Orleans, according to Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks.

Banks announced that information Friday during a Southern University System Board of Supervisors meeting.

Banks said the Bayou Classic will be played with a possibility of three potential locations.

The game could be played at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Mumford Stadium on Southern’s campus, or Tiger Stadium at LSU.

Banks speaks about the changes at the 2:27:00 mark in this video.

The Bayou Classic was last played in another city on November 26, 2005 in Houston, TX. Grambling prevailed in that game winning 50-35 over Southern.

The series currently sits at 23-23 dating back to 1974.

